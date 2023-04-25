Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers u18s



Manchester United u18s continued their busy end to the season on Tuesday evening hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Carrington.

It was a slow start from both sides with possession exchanging back and forth in the midfield but no clear chances opening up in the first 15 minutes.

The sides then exchanged a flurry of dangerous crosses in both boxes but neither side could find their target.

It wasn’t until the 30th minute that the first shot on target of the match came. United patiently passed the ball around the box from left to right with the move ending with a shot from Jaydan Kamason, drilling it low for the Wolves keeper to hold onto.

Ten minutes later came the first goal of the match as United took the lead, Sam Mather picked up the breaking ball and drove into Wolves’ area faking a shot to jink past the defender before dispatching into the bottom right corner.

Shortly after, Ethan Wheatley attempted a bicycle kick from James Nolan’s cross to flick the ball towards goal but it went straight into the keeper’s arms to keep the score at 1-0 going into the half.

After a tame first 45 minutes, spectators were given a treat in the second half, including former academy captain Tom Thorpe who was spotted taking in the game at Carrington.

Wolves equalised first through Tom Edozie, a long ball into the left channel broke down for Edozie to take in stride and run into the United box before finishing into the bottom left corner, an almost mirror image of Mather’s match opener.

United looked to restore their lead quickly when Ethan Williams cut in from right after receiving James Scanlon’s pass but the winger’s effort was straight down the keeper’s throat.

In the 71st minute, Shea Lacey pulled out an incredible bit of magic to dribble along the byline and then flick the ball over the keeper and into the roof of the net. An audacious skill he attempted twice last time out against Leeds, where he hit the woodwork both times.

The lead was short live though, with Dominic Plank running 50 yards unopposed to smash into the bottom right corner past Elyh Harrison.

A late huge chance then came for Wolves to steal the three points, a cross from the left to the back post found Plank again to volley on goal but a huge save by Harrison with his feet ensured United held onto a point.

The point secured United’s third place finish in the league as they can’t be caught and are two far behind Sunderland in second place.



United: Harrison, Kamason (Missin 62), Ogunneye (Musa 62), Munro, Nolan, Williams, Fitzgerald, McAllister, Mather (Lacey 62), Scanlon, Wheatley

Unused subs: Biancheri, Devaney

