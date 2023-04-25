Alejandro Garnacho has decided to play for Argentina in upcoming U20 World Cup



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho could miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City, as the player could be out playing for Argentina in the U20 World Cup.

The Peoples Person detailed recently that Garnacho had been named in the Abliceleste’s preliminary squad but the Red Devils are reluctant to let the youngster depart.

United want Garnacho to remain at Old Trafford for the season run-in.

The Red Devils are still engaged in a top four battle and there is FA Cup glory on the line.

United booked their slot in the final, to be held at Wembley on June 3, after beating Brighton 7-6 on penalties on Sunday.

Garnacho has not played for the 20-time English Champions since March, when he had to be taken off after a reckless foul by Kyle Walker-Peters.

However, the 18-year-old is close to a return to competitive action. He was spotted out and about in Cheshire without crutches recently in a major boost to Erik ten Hag and the team.

Gaston Edul reports that Argentina U20 coach Javier Mascherano is already in England where he is expected to hold talks with the Red Devils about releasing Garnacho for the tournament.

Edul says, “Javier Mascherano is already in Europe to speak with the clubs in Spain, Italy and England. He will speak for Nico Paz, Franco Carboni, Facundo Buonanotte and Alejandro Garnacho.”

Javier Mascherano ya está en Europa para hablar con los clubes de España, Italia e Inglaterra.

Va a hablar por Nico Paz, Franco Carboni, Facundo Buonanotte y Alejandro Garnacho. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) April 24, 2023

While FIFA rules constrain clubs to release their players to play in major tournaments when called up by their respective countries, United’s bullishness and reluctance to let Garnacho go is based on the fact that outside of specified international windows, those rules are not compulsory.

However, as per TyC Sports’ Damian Villagra, Garnacho himself has decided he wants to feature for the national team in the upcoming competition which starts on May 20.

Villagra reports: “Alejandro Garnacho’s decision is to come and play the World Cup for the Argentina National Team.”

La decisión de Alejandro Garnacho es venir y jugar el Mundial para la Selección Argentina 🇦🇷. pic.twitter.com/NJ8Wi64zHF — Damian Villagra (@DamianAvillagra) April 24, 2023

All eyes are on United now and how they respond.

