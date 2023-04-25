Bruno Fernandes seen with crutches and a protective boot as Man United’s injury concerns grow



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes seems to be a serious doubt to be available for his side’s clash on Thursday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes suffered a knock during United’s FA Cup semi-final victory against Brighton at Wembley.

The Portuguese stayed on the pitch until extra time when he was replaced by Wout Weghorst.

The Peoples Person covered a report on Monday which stated that the playmaker is in a race against time to be fit for Thursday’s game vs. Tottenham.

ESPN relayed, “Sources [said] that there were conversations on the bench about substituting Fernandes at the time of his injury and at half-time, but he was determined to continue. He was eventually replaced during the first half of extra time.”

“The Portugal midfielder was limping as he left Wembley Stadium after the game but was not wearing a protective boot.”

A picture that has now emerged on social media posted by Fernandes’s wife, Ana Pinho, shows the 28-year-old sitting on a sofa with his ankle strapped.

Next to Fernandes are crutches and a protective boot.

Fernandes’s wife captured the post with the word, “Recharging.”

The picture would suggest that the 28-year-old will not feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fernandes being sidelined would be the latest blow to Erik ten Hag, who in recent weeks has had to deal with an injury nightmare.

The United boss lost both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane – both vital members of his team. Small physical setbacks to the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer followed.

Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho are also recovering from their injuries.

Fernandes is arguably United’s most important of all and his absence will certainly be felt.

