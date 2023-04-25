Chelsea set for further talks with contract rebel Mason Mount as Manchester United circle



Chelsea are set to hold further talks over a new contract for midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount is out of contract at the end of next season and has so far resisted Chelsea’s efforts to tie him down to a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report by The Athletic’s David Ornstein which relayed that Manchester United are one of the parties seriously interested in signing Mount.

As the saga rumbles on, United are keeping a close eye on Mount’s situation and if an opportunity presents itself, the Red Devils will pounce.

The other clubs keen on Mount include Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is spearheading a renewed round of talks to find a solution to the deadlock.

Nizaar Kinsella reports, “Mason Mount has resumed talks with Todd Boehly over his Chelsea future.

“Negotiations over extending the 24-year-old’s contract, which expires in June 2024, had hit an impasse with the Blues reluctant to put the midfielder on the same £250,000-a-week that Reece James was offered earlier in the season.”

“There are further complications around the length of the contract, image rights and other clauses that appear unfavourable to Mount compared to those signed on historic contracts under Roman Abramovich, as well as some of Boehly’s own signings.”

With the London outfit also exploring the possibility of permanently signing Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix who joined the club in January on loan, Mount is aware that his game time may be limited.

Kinsella adds, “Boehly, who has led the talks since his role in the club’s takeover, has asked Mount to sign a new one or two-year deal after his initial requests to give him a seven-year contract were turned down.”

Boehly is of the opinion that a one-year deal would buy Chelsea time to agree to better terms while still keeping prying eyes at bay.

Chelsea do not want to lose Mount for free and have put a price tag of £70 million on his head. There is interest for the 24-year-old from abroad.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich are admirers of the England international but it’s more likely that they make their move next summer when Mount becomes a free agent.

Should United choose to follow through on their interest, Mount would represent an astute recruit. He’s young and boasts of incredible versatility which allows him to play across a multitude of positions on the pitch.

