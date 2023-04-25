David de Gea set to take wage cut at Manchester United as club step up Harry Kane pursuit

Manchester United’s search for a centre forward is set to intensify in the coming weeks, with the summer window fast approaching.

One name that will not go away is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

As reported by The Sun, United are starting to make their move for the striker.

Erik ten Hag sees Kane as the perfect man to spearhead his attack for the coming years to ease the load on Marcus Rashford.

As well as offering Kane a huge contract, United are planning on bumping Rashford’s wage to match Kane’s and make them the club’s highest earners.

David de Gea is currently the highest earning player at Old Trafford but has been asked to take a significant wage cut in order to extend his stay in Manchester.

Kane and Rashford are set to be offered £300,000 a week, each, made up from De Gea’s slashed salary.

The Spanish ‘keeper currently earns £375,000 per week, with United only willing to extend if that drops to under £200,000.

This will allow United to offer Rashford an extra £100,000 to his £200,000-a-week deal.

Kane will also demand the same £300,000-a-week contract, with United ready to meet Tottenham’s asking price.

Spurs are demanding £100 million for their captain and talisman, with Kane finally ready to quit after a trophy bare decade in London.

Kane would bring an almost guarantee of goals to Ten Hag’s side, who have been gun-shy outside of Rashford’s outstanding contribution this season.