Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director discusses Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani’s future



Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche has confirmed that there is plenty of interest in their striker, Randal Kolo Muani.

With United on the hunt for a reliable goalscorer ahead of next season, Muani has been widely mentioned to be a possible target for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman is currently enjoying a stellar season in front of goal. In 28 Bundesliga appearances, Muano has scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which detailed that the Red Devils are likely to face stiff competition for the player’s services when the summer transfer window opens, with many other top clubs keen to secure the services of a striker.

Bayern Munich are one of the interested parties in the running to land Muani. The Peoples Person detailed that the Bundesliga giants are intent on changing their policy of not spending big on one player, in an effort to back Thomas Tuchel this summer.

Bayern are willing to spend over €100m for a player and Muani is on their radar alongside Napoli’s Victor Osimhen who is also the subject of United interest.

Krösche spoke to the media and reiterated that despite interest from Tuchel’s side in Muani, contacts are yet to be established.

Krösche also pointed out his wish for Eintracht Frankfurt to keep Muani beyond this season although he refused to definitively rule out an exit from The Waldstadion.

He said, “It’s normal for a club like Bayern to consider Randal.”

“But he feels very comfortable with us and still has many areas of development in which he can take the step with us.”

“Bayern isn’t the only club considering him.”

On whether Bayern have reached out, he simply replied, “No.”

On whether Bayern contacted Frankfurt over Kolo Muani, Krösche says 'no' [@SkySportDE] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 24, 2023

As the scramble for Europe’s top strikers heats up, United cannot afford to dither at the expense of losing out on their priority targets, whether that’s Muani, Osimhen or Harry Kane.

Krösche’s revelation that Bayern are yet to reach out for talks over Muani is a major boost for the Red Devils.

