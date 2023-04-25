FA concerned by logistical nightmares ahead of Manchester derby FA Cup final clash



The Football Association and the Met Police are set to hold crucial talks this week over the kick-off time for the FA Cup final on 3 June where Manchester United will face off against Manchester City at Wembley.

United booked their slot in the final after dispatching Brighton 7-6 on penalties. It was Victor Lindelof‘s final spot-kick effort that sent the Red Devils through after Solly March missed.

Man City, who comfortably beat Sheffield United a day prior, are looking to win a treble at their city rival’s expense when the two sides meet at the national stadium.

However, there will be talks about moving the kick-off time from 5.30 pm to an earlier slot in an effort to accommodate fans preparing to travel to London for the game.

The Athletic’s Mark Critchley reports, “The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United is set for an earlier kick-off time, with the Football Association and the Met Police due to hold talks this week.

“With the game deemed a high-risk fixture, as well as a logistical headache, conversations about the kick-off time are set to commence.”

“The showpiece fixture kicked off as late as 5.30 pm between 2015 and 2017, as well as in 2020 when the game was played behind closed doors. The 2021 edition kicked off at 5.15 pm, but the FA is understood to be keen for the final to start no later than 4.45 pm to help travelling fans.”

The Athletic adds, “An earlier kick-off time would appease the Met, after violence marred an 8 pm kick-off between England and Italy at the Euro 2020 final.”

Another significant bottleneck to navigate is the Epsom Derby horse race set to take place on the same day at 4.30 pm.

Both events are due to be broadcast live on ITV.

Critchley points out that a local authority safety advisory group is expected to submit its own recommendations ahead of the scheduled negotiations between the FA and Met Police.

Fans of both teams will of course be waiting patiently to know what happens ahead of Wembley’s first-ever Manchester derby FA Cup final.

