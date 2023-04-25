Fabrizio Romano provides update on Victor Osimhen amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United’s search for a striker is set to intensify over the coming weeks with the summer window fast approaching.

A raft of names have been linked with the job of spearheading Erik ten Hag’s attack for next season with United desperate to mount a title charge.

One name seemingly at the top of the list is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has emerged as one of Europe’s most deadly marksmen and is widely expected to leave Naples in the summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Osimhen’s situation and says answers on his future cannot be expected any time soon.

“As I keep saying since January, nothing will be decided now for Osimhen. It’s not an April deal, probably not even May,” he said in his CaughtOffside Substack column.

Romano adds that no concrete price tag has been decided as yet, despite rumours stating the Italian club will accept no less than €130 million for their star man.

“There’s not even a price tag decided at this stage,” said Romano.

United are reportedly the favourites to sign Osimhen but Romano reiterated that the race for the striker is completely open with nothing decided yet.

“It’s been claimed that Manchester United are in pole position and that Chelsea are out of the running, but nothing is decided yet and the race is absolutely open,” he added.

Should United eventually get the deal over the line, Osimhen will be tasked with delivering a Premier League title during his spell at Old Trafford.

United have undergone a season of progress under Erik ten Hag but will be expected to be challenging for the top honours in the coming years.

Osimhen will bring a different dynamic to Ten Hag’s front line and will be key to any success United are to have over the Dutch manager’s time at the club.

