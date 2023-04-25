Manchester United interested in shock deal for Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta



Manchester United have often come undone in big away games this season which has cost them a shot at being in the Premier League title race and the chance to win another European competition.

Manager Erik ten Hag made defensive additions a priority last summer and World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez has proved to be an inspired signing.

But with Raphael Varane‘s injury problems and Harry Maguire‘s uncertain future, there is a serious need to bring in further reinforcements ahead of next season.

United need a versatile defender in the summer

Interestingly, despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s impressive resurgence post the World Cup, bringing in another right-back is also something that is being looked at.

While the Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of defenders since the start of the season, a unique opportunity has presented itself if journalist Simon Phillips is to be believed.

Cesar Azpilicueta, who’s been a Chelsea player for over a decade now, could finally be on his way out at the end of the current season and United have been surprisingly linked with a move.

The Spaniard’s contract is up in 2024 and he has not been a regular presence in the starting lineup this season, with 26 appearances across all competitions with 14 of them being from the start.

The 33-year-old has played as a right-back and a centre-back this season and his versatility and match-winning experience could come in handy for Ten Hag.

He has a wealth of experience in the Premier League, is a solid character in the dressing room and a serial winner with one Champions League title, two Europa Leagues and a couple of Premier League winners medals.

Shock move for Azpilicueta actually makes sense

Writing in his Substack, Phillips claimed, “I’m told Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United are three of the clubs interested in Azpilicueta.”

He also added that United are looking for experienced players to cover in defence, which makes a deal for the Spain international very much possible.

Sources still expect the Chelsea captain to move back to his homeland but it would be interesting to see whether the Reds actually put in a cheeky bid for him.

Azpilicueta is currently valued at €8million according to Transfermarkt and could be a shrewd purchase at the end of the day.

