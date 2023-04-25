Manchester United ready to €10m to sign Croatian shot-stopper Dominik Livaković



Manchester United bounced back from their loss in Seville and their subsequent exit from the Europa League with a hard-earned win in FA Cup semifinal against Brighton.

The Red Devils required penalties to overcome the Seagulls with Solly March’s skied effort proving to be difference between the two sides.

Goalkeeper David de Gea made a few good saves during the game but could not save a single penalty and generally disappointed once again during United’s build-up play.

The Spaniard, who was at fault for two of the goals that United conceded against Sevilla, did not attempt any short passes and elected to go long every time, aimlessly kicking it forward only for Brighton to recycle possession and start attacking.

United’s build-up struggles with De Gea

Manager Erik ten Hag, while being happy with reaching his second cup final of the season, will be aware of the need to change his team’s dynamic in the build-up phase.

The Dutch manager prefers his goalkeeper to be confident passing it out from the back and having the ability to command the box and initiate sweeping actions.

Unfortunately, the Spanish international lacks all three qualities and thus, along with a new striker, a modern goalkeeper must be brought in to change the situation.

The United No 1’s contract expires at the end of the current season with both parties locked in contract talks regarding an extension on reduced terms.

Even if the Reds agree a new deal, there is a good chance that a new shot-stopper might arrive at Old Trafford and it seems a new name has entered the fray.

So far, the most likely candidates seemed to be David Raya of Brentford and Porto’s Diogo Costa but according to Jutarnji in Croatia, Croatia’s World Cup hero Dominik Livakovic is being eyed for a prospective move.

“Manchester United wants to bring the best Croatian and one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Dominik Livaković, and is ready to pay his exit clause worth 10 million euros!” the report stated.

Croatian hero to arrive at Old Trafford in the summer?

The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar World Cup in Qatar where he saved four penalties during the course of the tournament as his nation finished third.

But he has never left his native land and is not the most adept when it comes to playing out from the back but still it seems the transfer is a possibility if the report is anything to go by.

“The story seems really sensational, but they assure us that it has solid foundations and that it is quite possible that it will be realized in the end.”

The amount of €10 million should not prove to be a major stumbling block should the Reds choose to pursue this deal with the player so far refusing to sign a new contract due to Dinamo Zagreb’s reluctance to pay the shot-stopper an annual salary of €1.2 million.

Livaković could become the first Croatian to ever play for United should the deal come to fruition but at this moment, there are doubts as to whether he can be the long-term answer to Ten Hag’s demands.

