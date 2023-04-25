Manchester United stubbornly stick to their guns despite Alejandro Garnacho’s Argentina decision



Manchester United are adamant that they will not let youngster Alejandro Garnacho leave the club to join up with Argentina for the upcoming U-20 World Cup.

The Peoples Person detailed that Garnacho was named in Argentina’s preliminary squad for the upcoming tournament.

The Red Devils conveyed their decision to the Albiceleste that they will not release the 18-year-old. Argentina in turn sent U20 coach Javier Mascherano to hold talks with the club over the impasse.

It was recently relayed that Garnacho himself wants to go and play and is keen to feature for his national side.

This would rule Garnacho out of United’s FA Cup final clash against Manchester City on June 3.

The United academy graduate has not played a minute of competitive action since going off injured in March during a game vs. Southampton at Old Trafford.

Garnacho is close to a return and in a major boost to Erik ten Hag and the team, he was spotted in Cheshire without crutches.

The player has also been keeping fans abreast of his progress. He has been working hard in the gym on his way to full recovery.

As per Argentinian reporter Gaston Edul, Mascherano and United have already spoken and the message is still the same: Garnacho will not be allowed to go.

Edul says, “Manchester United remains adamant in [not] giving up Alejandro Garnacho. Mascherano already spoke with the club.”

Edul’s report is backed by TyC Sports’ Mariano Antico who remarks, “Javier Mascherano met with managers and coaching staff from Manchester United and Brighton. It is very difficult for both clubs to give up Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte to play in the U20 World Cup. Now the coach will travel to Spain to speak for Nico Paz.”

“Now Chiqui Tapia will try to convince both English clubs, but the outlook is not good. The president of AFA will speak with the leaders of the clubs to try to reverse this decision that has more to do with a determination of the coaches.”

Earlier today, Germán García Grova pointed out that Garnacho was planning on telling Ten Hag that his wish is to go to the U20 World Cup.

It however seems that the decision has been taken out of his hands and the forward has been overruled by his manager – hardly an unreasonable decision by Ten Hag considering the Reds are still locked in a top four battle and there is of course the FA Cup final to look forward to.

