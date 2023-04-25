Manchester United to start work early regarding Harry Kane deal



If there is one thing that has held back Manchester United this season, it is the lack of a ruthless finisher. It has been a common sight to see the winger or full-back’s cross not find its man due to the presence of anyone gambling inside the box,

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both played as a No 9 and while the Frenchman boasts of an enviable goals-per-minute ratio and the Mancunian is enjoying his best-ever season, both do not do justice to the role of a striker.

They do not gamble inside the box, preferring to wait on the edge of the box and this has cost United a fair amount of goals. Even loan signing Wout Weghorst has proven to be a failure in terms of goals scored.

United’s search for a striker in the summer

That is why manager Erik ten Hag is desperate for a striker ahead of next season with most publications terming it as a race between Tottenham Hotspur record goal-scorer Harry Kane and Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

With Daniel Levy in charge of Spurs, United want to make sure they have enough time to try and find a solution for the England captain before moving on to other targets.

According to The Telegraph, “Manchester United have started to make attempts to find out what it will take to sign Harry Kane with expectation increasing that the striker will not sign a new Tottenham Hotspur contract this summer.

“Telegraph Sport understands that United plan to bid for Kane and that the due diligence over what his price tag might be and how to handle negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has already begun.”

The report mentions that Levy is set to find himself between a rock and a hard place with Kane’s contract expiring in 2024 and the possibility of the player not agreeing a new contract and leaving for free a year later.

Currently, there is very little chance of the England international agreeing a new deal, especially after Spurs’ devastating defeat at the hands of Newcastle which leaves them on the brink of missing out on top-four.

To sell or not to sell, Levy’s main summer concern

United want to figure out as early as possible what Levy will choose – a sale or digging in and allowing the player to leave on a free next season.

Sources believe Spurs will prefer a foreign sale if it comes down to it with offers in the region of £80million set to be accepted while it will rise to at least £100m if the offer comes from within the Premier League.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Kane but the 29-year-old would prefer to remain in England as he wants to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.

If Chelsea makes Mauricio Pochettino their new manager, a move across London could also rear its ugly head but Tottenham do not fear this coming to pass due to the rivalry between both sides.

