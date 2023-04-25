Manchester United winger Antony reveals special fan in attendance at Wembley

Manchester United secured their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday after beating Brighton on penalties, at Wembley.

Brazilian winger, Antony played the first 90 minutes and has spoken on why the victory was extra special for him.

The forward had a special fan in attendance, cheering him to success in the famous stadium – his mum.

Antony previously revealed a family issue was playing a part in his dip in form for United earlier in the season.

Since then Antony has been a key part of United’s success and is an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s front line.

As reported by Sport Witness, the former Ajax man told ESPN Brazil after the game that having his mum present at Wembley gave him extra motivation to get United to the final.

“It’s different when you watch it on television and when you’re present at the stadium. It always gives you an extra thrill and excitement when you see your mother and today her being present in these moments is very important to me,” said Antony.

The forward says his mum remains his biggest inspiration and he was delighted to be able to provide her with moments like Sunday.

“My biggest inspiration is my mother. She was watching me with my friends and having my mother present and being able to provide her with these moments,” he said.

Antony revealed his mum has been staying with him in Manchester recently, which is helping him settle in new surroundings.

“She has been at my house for a few days now. I’m happy. I told her that when she’s there, I feel safe. We know that it makes a difference (to settle). Having her around, next to me, is very important.”

In beating Brighton, United and Antony have set up a mouth-watering FA Cup final against Manchester City, with a chance to end the season with another trophy, adding to the Carabao Cup won in February.

On a personal note, Antony has enjoyed a strong first season in English football, showing flashes of his potential that Ten Hag will no doubt coax out of him in the coming years at the club.