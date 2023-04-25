Picture: 18-year-old Willy Kambwala spotted in Man United first team training for the first time



Manchester United youngster Willy Kambwala took part in today’s first-team training session ahead of Thursday’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kambwala was pictured doing drills alongside some of United’s senior stars including Harry Maguire, Marcel Sabiter, Facundo Pellistri and Wout Weghorst.

✅ Eighteen year-old Willy Kambwala in first team training for the first time today. He is the third from the left pic.twitter.com/nLJLaOQgki — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 25, 2023

The French defender was one of four other teenagers who took part in the session.

The other three were Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Maxi Oyedele and Marc Jurado.

Jurado was part of United’s depleted matchday squad that travelled to the City Ground on 16 April to face Nottingham Forest.

Kambwala’s invitation to participate comes amidst United’s injury crisis, especially in the defensive department.

The Red Devils confirmed earlier this month that Lisandro Martinez will not play any further this season after picking up a fifth metatarsal injury during United’s first-leg Europa League quarter-final tie vs. Sevilla at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person covered a report which relayed that Raphael Varane is also facing an uphill battle to feature again this term.

There are hopes that Varane, who turned 30 today, may return just in time for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

Erik ten Hag himself strongly hinted as such on Sunday after his side’s triumph at Wembley vs. Brighton.

Amidst all this, there could be an opportunity for someone like Kambwala to impress and show what he is made of.

The 18-year-old recently forced his way into the U23 set-up. The Red Devils signed Kambwala from Sochaux for a fee in the region of £3.5 million back in September 2020.

Ten Hag has already shown that he is not shy to incorporate youth players if they earn their chances. Alejandro Garnacho is a case in point. The Argentine is already an established member of the first team.

As mentioned, the Dutchman named Jurado in the squad that beat Forest by two goals to nil. It may not be far from the realms of reality that Kambwala receives the same honour for Thursday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

