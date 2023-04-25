Paris Saint-Germain’s financial losses and potential FFP restrictions could help Manchester United

It was revealed that Paris Saint-Germain suffered huge losses after their annual financial sheets were released.

As reported by AS, the Parisians suffered unprecedented losses compared to recent seasons, over the last twelve months.

Previously, PSG had suffered a deficit that amounted to €368 million, which caused UEFA to send a warning in August for not respecting the Financial Fair-Play rules.

Many factors have contributed to the astronomical losses for the team from the French capital, including the galactico signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG have also forked out huge agent fees when acquiring these players, negatively impacting the balance sheets.

The club has blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the losses, with match-day incomes being wiped out hurting every club across the globe.

UEFA have yet to announce any transfer market sanctions to the Parisians but they will have to be extremely wary of FFP restrictions in the summer with the eyes of the authorities firmly set on the French capital.

This could be a huge boost for clubs across Europe, if PSG’s cash-rich hands are tied.

Manchester United could be big winners from this news, with PSG now surely out of the running to sign United striker targets — Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Additionally, PSG may have to offload some stars to balance the books and slash their wage bill.

Erik ten Hag may look at the PSG squad to bolster his numbers and quality at Old Trafford for economically savvy fees.

Kylian Mbappe would be the biggest prize to steal from Paris and would undoubtedly be that player whose sale could balance the books due to the price involved.

However, it remains unlikely Mbappe will leave Paris in the summer and maybe even more unlikely that his next destination will be Old Trafford with Real Madrid circling.

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi could solve Erik ten Hag’s right back conundrum and goalkeeper Donnarumma would provide an upgrade to David de Gea in United’s goal.

Neymar is another name previously linked with a move to Manchester but perhaps the horse has bolted for the iconic Brazilian to play at the Theatre of Dreams given his age and Ten Hag’s high energy style.

