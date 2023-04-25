Wout Weghorst says he misses Besiktas fans but loving Manchester United fairy-tale

Wout Weghorst has admitted he misses his former club Besiktas despite loving his spell at Manchester United.

As reported by Sport Witness, Weghorst admits he had a great time in Turkey and praised the Besiktas fans.

“To be honest with the Besiktaş fans, I had an incredible time there. I left the team all of a sudden, I didn’t get a chance to talk to them. I miss them, I had a great time there,” he said.

The Dutchman said he hopes the Besiktas fans understand his reasons for leaving the club, with the opportunity to join United just too good to turn down.

“Their behaviour towards me was wholehearted, I miss them all. This is a great club. Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I had a really good reason to leave Turkey. I hope everyone understands this,” he added.

Weghorst has scored just twice for United since joining on loan in January but continues to give his all every time he pulls on the red shirt.

Despite ultimately lacking the quality to lead the line for the club in the long run, the big striker’s commitment to the cause has earnt him a place in the hearts of United fans.

As reported by The Mirror, Weghorst also played his part in United’s FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton on Sunday.

The striker calmly slotted his penalty home in the shootout before handing the ball to Brighton’s Solly March along with a few choice words with March eventually lashing his decisive strike high and wide.

Weghorst has since said he regrets his actions toward March and apologised to the Brighton man after the shootout.

“I walked to him and said some things, but at the end [of the match] I went to him because I felt also a little bit sorry because obviously this was the one that they missed.

“I just tried everything and normally it doesn’t make a difference but maybe it did,” said the Dutchman.

Weghorst celebrated Victor Lindelof’s winning penalty by running the length of the pitch to celebrate with the United fans, underlining his endearing qualities.

It’s unlikely Weghorst will be kept on at the end of his loan deal but he now has the perfect chance to sign off his fairy-tale stay by helping United beat Manchester City in what promises to be a mouth-watering FA Cup final.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.