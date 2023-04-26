Amad Diallo scoops up Sunderland’s Supporters’ Young Player of the Year award



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has won the Sunderland Supporters’ Young Player of the Year award for 2022-23 after an impressive loan spell at the Stadium of Light with the Black Cats.

🏆 Presenting the Supporters' Young Player of the Year… What a season, what a player. Congratulations, @Amaddiallo_19! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TTHoOWJhHw — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 26, 2023

Amad joined Sunderland last summer in search of first-team minutes and the Ivorian has since taken England’s second division by storm.

The winger instantly became one of Tony Mowbray’s important players. In 35 league appearances for the Black Cats, Diallo has plundered 12 goals and registered three assists.

Amad also won the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for December, in what can only be described as a sensational campaign for the starlet.

What’s special about Amad winning the Supporters’ Young Player of the Year award is that he was voted for by fans – it bodes well that Sunderland’s supporters are aware of just how much he has done for them and are appreciative.

United wasted no time in congratulating the 29-year-old.

“Congratulations and well deserved Amad Diallo.”

“Our on-loan winger has won Sunderland’s Young Player of the Year award.”

Congratulations and well deserved, @AmadDiallo_19! 👏 Our on-loan winger has won Sunderland's Young Player of the Year award 🏆#MUFC || @SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/3isdq88zzY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 26, 2023

For Amad, as his time with Sunderland draws to a close, attention will now shift to United and what the immediate future holds for him.

It has been indicated that Erik ten Hag is keen to give the player a genuine chance at staking a claim in his plans and within the first team.

If Amad’s season with Sunderland is anything to go by, he is more than capable of holding his own and making an impact.

The player recently spoke about his ambitions and he openly declared that his wish is to establish himself at Old Trafford. He is well on his way to doing so.

