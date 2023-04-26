David de Gea close to agreeing contract extension but Erik ten Hag still wants increased competition



Manchester United have been let down because of individual errors in big games and manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate to change that ahead of next season.

With their European dreams on the line, United goalkeeper David de Gea dropped one of his worst-ever displays against Sevilla last week, making two huge errors which cost his team the game.

The Spaniard did make up for it with a string of fine saves during the FA Cup semifinal but his build-up play remained problematic.

DDG has had a poor season under ETH

He elected to kick long every time, handing Brighton the chance to recycle possession and go on the attack again. The Dutch boss will be keen to change the way his side play out from the back.

The key will be employing a keeper who is adept with the ball at his feet and with the ability to command his box and initiate sweeping actions when necessary.

The Spain international remains a competent shot-stopper but he lacks the aforementioned qualities and that is why there is a huge clamour in the media for United to bring in a long-term solution to the goalkeeping issue.

De Gea’s contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the current season but United have the option of triggering an automatic one-year contract extension but have not done the same due to the player’s humongous wages.

The 32-year-old is currently on £375,000-a-week, which makes him United’s highest paid star and Ten Hag is adamant that he wants a change in the club’s wage structure and hence the club have not triggered the extension option.

According to 90min, the former Atletico Madrid star will be signing a new long-term deal on reduced wages and only finer details are left to be ironed out.

“Manchester United are nearing an agreement with long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea on a new contract with reduced terms. De Gea has now agreed to take a substantial pay cut in order to prolong his stay at Old Trafford.

“Talks have been ongoing about the length of deal and other add-ons, but 90min understands that there are no “major” hurdles left to clear. Only finer details remain to be ironed out,” the report stated.

DDG contract extension close

Interestingly, according to the report, Ten Hag has prioritised other areas as requiring urgent intervention as compared to the goalkeeping slot. But that does not mean De Gea’s position as United’s No 1 is safe.

“United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that a new deal for De Gea was the best option at this point, with other areas of the squad seen as a priority to strengthen ahead of next season over a new starting goalkeeper.

“90min has however learned that signing a goalkeeper to provide more substantial competition for De Gea should not be ruled out in 2023.”

While a costly addition on the lines of David Raya or Diogo Costa might not be feasible at the moment due to budgetary concerns but a stronger backup option could be on the cards.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.