Erik ten Hag gives huge Alejandro Garnacho update as return date is set



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ruled Alejandro Garnacho out of Thursday’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Garnacho last played for the Red Devils in March when he was taken off during a 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Argentine has missed nine games in the last six weeks but a few days ago, he posted a picture of himself wearing football boots while teasing a return to action.

The Peoples Person covered a report in which Garnacho was spotted out and about in Cheshire without crutches.

Garnacho strongly indicated that he was back in training with his teammates.

Ten Hag spoke to club media ahead of the game against Tottenham and revealed that the 18-year-old is back on the pitch but Thursday’s affair is too soon for him.

The United boss said, “Garnacho is back on the pitch but he’s not ready for the game tomorrow.”

Forbes reporter Sam Pilger indicated that Garnacho has a strong chance to be on the bench when United face off against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pilger indicates, “There remains a chance he could be fit enough to be given a place on the substitutes bench for United’s following game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.”

Garnacho’s return is undoubtedly a huge boost for Ten Hag who has had to deal with a number of lay-offs to crucial first-team stars.

There are fears that the winger could miss United’s FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

The United man was named in Argentina’s preliminary squad for the U20 World Cup. United remain adamant that they will not release Garnacho despite the player’s wish to link up with the Albiceleste.

