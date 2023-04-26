Jack Butland on the brink of Manchester United exit as Rangers close in on transfer



Rangers are closing in on the transfer if Manchester United loanee goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Butland arrived at Old Trafford in January on loan from Crystal Palace as the first of three incomings sanctioned by Erik ten Hag during the winter transfer window.

Martin Dubravka’s abrupt departure sent United scrambling in the market for a goalkeeper and the Red Devils settled on Butland.

However, it seems that Butland is set to leave just months after making the switch to United.

The Scottish Sun reports that Rangers are close to securing Butland’s services, with the 30-year-old set to become the starting goalkeeper under Micheal Beale.

“Rangers are closing in on a deal for keeper Jack Butland,” the outlet said.

“The former England No 1 is on the brink of becoming Michael Beale’s first signing of the summer.

“The Ibrox club were linked with the 30-year-old last year. But after initial talks broke down, Butland joined Manchester United on loan.”

The Scottish Sun adds, “His Crystal Palace contract expires on June 30, with Gers now set to secure his services for next season. Beale is a long-time admirer and is in the market for a replacement for Allan McGregor.”

McGregor is poised to leave Rangers when his contract expires in June.

This will leave the number one jersey vacant for Butland to come in and assume a starting position between the sticks.

Beale wants at least five new signings and Butland is looking increasingly likely to be one of them.

It remains to be seen where Butland’s departure leaves United’s transfer plans. The Peoples Person revealed details of a report that said while Ten Hag wants to sign a replacement for David de Gea, the United boss is aware there are other positions that must be addressed more urgently.

However, Butland leaving would leave the goalkeeping union extremely light and a new shot-stopper will almost certainly be procured.

