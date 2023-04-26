Man United vs Man City FA Cup final kick off time changed to 3pm

Manchester United set up a mouthwatering FA Cup final against local rivals, Manchester City, after beating Brighton on penalties on Sunday.

Talks have since taken place on the kick off time for the final, with both sets of fans due to descend on the capital, from Manchester.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Football Association has confirmed the showpiece occasion will kick off at the earlier time of 3pm GMT, on Saturday, 3rd June.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the final has kicked off at this time, having started at 5:30 GMT for the last decade.

The last 3pm kick off interestingly included Manchester City, who defeated Stoke after knocking United out in the semis that particular year.

City have held a monopoly on domestic competitions since then and United will be eager to get one over on their noisy neighbours this time around.

The blue half of Manchester are looking set to scoop a Treble this season, something that has only ever been achieved once before, in the history of English football – by United.

Erik ten Hag and United fans will be desperate to stop City from repeating United’s incredible achievement from 1999 and in doing so, add to their own hunt for trophies, this season.

The move in kick-off time will be welcomed by travelling fans who would have faced a rush to get back to train stations for the last trains back to Manchester.

The Metropolitan Police also raised concerns about at later kick-off time and will be pleased to have come to the agreement to move back to the traditional 3pm start.

City will go into the final as favourites but expect Erik ten Hag to have something up his sleeve, just as he did when City visited Old Trafford in January.

United caught City cold on the day, winning by two goals to one and a repeat of that score line would be more than welcome at Wembley.