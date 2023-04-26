Manchester United continue to monitor goalkeepers despite Erik ten Hag praising David de Gea



Manchester United are still monitoring goalkeepers despite Erik ten Hag praising David de Gea‘s performance in the FA Cup semifinal.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Spaniard could sign a new deal at the club before the end of the season. His current contract expires at the end of the season with many fans wondering what will happen.

De Gea has been a bit of a mixed bag this season, producing great saves one game and letting in howlers the next.

Dean Henderson had come close to usurping the Spaniard from the No 1 spot but ultimately COVID-19 and injuries meant his chance may have gone.

According to Caught Offside, United continue to be on the lookout for a goalkeeper despite recent praise from Erik ten Hag.

The club’s intention is to keep the Spain international at the club beyond the current campaign with performances against Brighton in the FA Cup proving why.

Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, is likely to depart as he doesn’t want to return unless he is guaranteed to become the new No 1.

Ten Hag is said to be interested in Brentford’s David Raya with reports coming out that he is worth £40 million. Diogo Costa and Mike Maignan are other names being touted around if De Gea does end up leaving the club.

The outlet also throws Jordan Pickford’s name into the hat but he has only just signed a new contract with Everton.

United are in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League with the team currently sitting inside the top four. Another trophy is also on the cards as the club faces Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag has worked very hard with the current squad this season and will no doubt want to expand on his options next season.

If De Gea stays, it seems likely that the club will be in the market for a younger goalkeeper who could step up in a few years time.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.