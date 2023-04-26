Manchester United “positioning themselves” for Monaco defender Vanderson



Manchester United are positioning themselves to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson.

Despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s resurgence, United remain in the market for a right-sided defender and Vanderson‘s name has emerged again following rumours linking him with an Old Trafford move last summer.

Since the World Cup, Wan-Bissaka has gradually grown into the team and is now a crucial part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.

The Englishman has provided genuine competition for Diogo Dalot who has in recent games, amidst United’s injury crisis at the back, played as a left-back.

United are rumoured to be in for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Meanwhile, French outlet RMC reports that AS Monaco are preparing for a number of departures for some of the team’s high-profile players with the Ligue 1 giants looking likely to miss out on Champions League football.

RMC says, “In defence, large English teams are observing Vanderson.”

“In the event of a departure [for Vanderson], Manchester United are ready to position themselves for the Brazilian.”

United are in a prime position to offer Vanderson Champions League football.

The 20-time English champions are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, level on points with third-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

Vanderson has made 34 appearances for Monaco in all competitions this season.

In that time, the 21-year-old has scored one goal and registered four assists.

Vanderson would be an incredible addition to the squad if his signing gets over the line. He excels in attacking phases of the game and is a threat going forward. His abilities have caused him to be regularly likened to legendary Brazilian right-back, Cafu.

He offers something different from Dalot and Wan-Bisssaka. The Brazilian’s situation is certainly one for United fans to keep a close eye on.

