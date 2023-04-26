Manchester United remain favourites to land top transfer target Harry Kane

Manchester United’s striker search is set to intensify over the coming weeks with the summer window fast approaching.

Harry Kane is one name at the top of the list and United are ramping up their pursuit of the England captain.

As reported in Caught Offside, columnist Ben Jacobs says United are leading the race for Kane’s signature.

PSG and Bayern Munich have also been linked with tempting the Spurs man out of the Premier League but it’s believed his preferred choice is to stay in England.

Chelsea have also emerged as potential suitors, particularly with the rumours of Mauricio Pochettino’s imminent arrival.

However, United remain favourites to lure Kane away from London, as confirmed by Jacobs.

“Manchester United are the most concrete English suitor for Kane and are currently doing their due diligence on any deal,” he writes

Kane has spent a trophy-less decade in London and is now ready to quit the club that he joined as a boy.

However, Tottenham are not expected to let their most prized asset leave without a fight.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy hasn’t given up hopes of Kane extending his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but is conscious of the fact that he could walk for free at the end of next season.

Spurs have slapped a price tag of £100 million on Kane’s head and it’s down to United to stump up the funds with Levy happy to dig his heels in which is confirmed by Jacobs.

“Levy won’t make things easy – Manchester United know this And the price is expected to be around £100m if a deal is struck. This isn’t a new or raised number either. It’s really always been that high,” says Jacobs.

Erik ten Hag has instructed his board to get the deal done as quickly as possible to help with bedding-in process and for the player to be available for pre-season but with the club going through a takeover, the deal is expected to take time.

Kane would no doubt bring the quality and experience needed to spearhead Ten Hag’s forward line next season and United would be expected to make a serious charge for the title if he does walk through the doors at Old Trafford.

