Manchester United targets Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson signing new deals at Brighton and Hove Albion



Manchester United target Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract at Brighton with winger Kaoru Mitoma possibly following suit.

United have reportedly been tracking both players after a wonderful campaign but could miss out on them this summer.

The Seagulls tweeted confirmation yesterday that teenage sensation Ferguson has penned a new deal that will keep him at Brighton until 2028.

We're delighted to announce that Evan Ferguson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2028! 😁🇮🇪 🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 25, 2023

It is a smart move by the South coast club to protect their asset by tying him to a longer contract, thereby protecting his market value when the big clubs come calling. United have already been credited with an interest.

It is now expected that Mitoma will follow Ferguson in signing a new deal at the Amex.

The Japanese international has caught the eye of Premier League clubs this season after joining Brighton last summer. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Belgian side Union SG, where he scored eight goals across 29 appearances in all competitions.

Returning to Brighton last summer, he has proven to be a real gem for the club, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances. His side are currently in eighth place in the Premier League as they look to secure European football for the first time in their history.

According to Football Insider, Brighton are closing in on a new deal for Mitoma.

They’re confident of securing a new long-term contract for their star player who has contributed to some great performances this season.

“A new deal for the 25-year-old is one of the main priorities for the Seagulls as the end of a successful 2022-23 campaign approaches,” the outlet reports, citing a “source”.

“It is believed that Mitoma is happy at the Amex Stadium – and Brighton are desperate to keep hold of the Japan international.”

The Peoples Person recently reported that Man United and Arsenal held an interest in the Japan international, but it looks like he could be about to snub both clubs this summer.

The outlet reports that sources close to Mitoma’s situation have claimed there is ‘no rush’ to leave Brighton anytime soon. They will also not consider selling the player who is deemed to be an important part of the project going into next season.

He currently earns just £10,000 a week on his current deal, which has an expiry date of June 2025.

With Ferguson already agreeing a new long term deal and Mitoma close to signing a contract extension, United will find it considerably harder to strike a deal for either player this summer.

