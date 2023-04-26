Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo is injured but it’s “not particularly serious”



Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is currently out of competitive action as he recovers from an injury.

Mainoo is enjoying a fairytale season with United. The youngster made his senior debut this term under Erik ten Hag, who promoted him to first-team training.

Mainoo made his full senior debut for United in the Carabao Cup when he started against Charlton Athletic. He gave a good account of himself and earned plaudits from Ten Hag.

The 18-year-old played a part in United’s FA Cup win against Reading when he came on from the bench.

In February, the United academy graduate made his Premier League bow in front of the Old Trafford faithful during a 3-0 win against Leicester City.

Against the Foxes, Mainoo replaced Marcel Sabitzer.

Recently, however, Mainoo has not featured in United’s senior matchday squads. This is a situation that has been made more obvious with the team’s injury crisis.

According to The Manchester Evening News reporter Steven Railston, the Englishman is injured at the moment.

Fortunately, as per Railston, the injury is not especially serious, which means that Mainoo could be back in action soon.

Railston says, “Kobbie Mainoo was last named in a first-team squad against Southampton on March 12.”

“He’s also been absent from the Under-21s’ last four matches.”

“He didn’t train yesterday, but his injury has been described as something not particularly serious.”

Railston adds, “The U21s play Tottenham on Friday and their final game of the season is the week after vs Leicester. Mainoo unlikely to be involved.”

Neither the nature of Mainoo’s injury nor the exact timeline of his return is revealed.

