Manchester United’s top striker target Harry Kane could be available for £85million



If there is one thing that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like to change ahead of next season, it is adding an elite striker to the mix.

The Red Devils have often times created decent openings but have failed to score enough leading to nervous moments and that needs to change.

Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are not players who will gamble inside the six-yard box while Wout Weghorst is simply not prolific enough.

Kane’s valuation could come down

If recent reports are anything to go by, then it seems to be a straight race between Tottenham Hotspur record scorer Harry Kane and Serie A leading scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Both clubs are hell-bent on extracting the maximum value for their star strikers while they are notoriously difficult to deal with which is why United are already begun exploring a deal for the England captain.

And according to Football Insider, the valuation set by Spurs could also fall which will be a major boost to United’s chances of landing him.

“Tottenham’s valuation of Kane is believed to be £100m and they will try to secure that sum for their star striker, but a lower fee of £85m is now more likely.

“The 29-year-old will have a year left on his Spurs contract at the end of the season and United are laying the groundwork behind the scenes to land him in the summer,” the report added.

Kane’s last chance to win a trophy

Manchester City saw their £100million bid rejected a couple of seasons ago but after continued failure from the North London side, there is a growing feeling that Kane might finally have had enough.

Despite yet another disappointing season, the Spurs ace has not faltered in front of goal with 26 goals and four assists coming in 43 games across all competitions.

He is only behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot and this might be Kane’s last shot at winning a trophy and if Daniel Levy digs his heels in his window of opportunity could disappear.

Knowing how Spurs like to function in the transfer market, United have kept an extensive backup list ready.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.