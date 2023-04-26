Newcastle and West Ham showing interest in under-fire Manchester United captain Harry Maguire



After a disappointing defeat at Seville which meant Manchester United bowed out of the Europa League, manager Erik ten Hag was forced to make defensive alterations due to injury and suspension for the FA Cup semifinal.

Both first-choice defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were out injured while Harry Maguire was suspended for the Wembley affair which United ended up winning.

The Dutch boss played a back-four consisting of Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw as the central defensive pairing and judging by their confident display, the manager is likely to stick with that pairing going forward.

Maguire’s disappointing season

That is a further blow for the United skipper who has largely been a peripheral figure under the Dutchman this season. He has started only seven times in the Premier League this term.

It was his costly error, partly caused by David de Gea, that allowed Sevilla to score first and seize the initiative and the England international has looked slow and ponderous when playing.

The 30-year-old has also lost his preferred left centre-back spot along the way and it seems highly likely that the club will choose to keep the Swede rather than the Englishman.

The former Leicester City man is reportedly a target for several Serie A top guns but they are ideally looking at a loan with buy option while the Red Devils would prefer a straight sale.

United will not get anywhere close to the £80million they paid for him back in 2019 but if they can get around half of that, it would be a deal worth doing.

Reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that both Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in Maguire and a move away from the glaring lights of Old Trafford to physical teams like the Magpies makes a lot of sense.

PL move beckons?

“I think so (will leave). It’s a question of what sort of money they’re going to get for Maguire. He needs to go and play.

“I know there’s some interest from Newcastle, West Ham as well and I think, probably, they would be good moves for him. I think it’s best for all concerned that he moves on.”

Even his most ardent supporter Gareth Southgate has warned the centre-back of the need to play more in order to keep his status as a Three Lions regular alive.

It will be interesting to see how this unfolds and whether the United club captain will leave permanently or a loan deal will be way out.

