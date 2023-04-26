Video: Manchester United’s Charlie McNeill produces stunning assist in Newport County cameo



Manchester United loanee Charlie McNeill came off the bench to play the final minutes for Newport County as his team were beaten by three goals to two by Harrogate Town.

Goals from Sam Folarin, George Thomson and Luke Armstrong were enough to help Harrogate down Newport.

McNeill, who joined the League Two club in January in search of first-team minutes, had to be content with a place on the bench.

With his side trailing, Graham Coughlan brought on McNeill and the United loanee had an instant impact.

He produced a brilliant chip to set Omar Bogle through on goal. The forward made no mistake from close range as he put the ball into the back of the net.

Charlie McNeill with a clever assist off the bench for Newport County last night. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QGLbUaOSEf — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) April 26, 2023

The result left Newport 14th in League Two standings, just a point above Gillingham and four points adrift of Sutton United.

During the 12 minutes McNeill was on the pitch, he blocked one shot.

The 19-year-old embarked on one dribble, which he completed successfully.

He registered just six touches of the ball during his brief cameo from the bench. The striker successfully delivered all four passes he attempted.

McNeill made one key pass and created as many big chances.

He delved into one ground duel, which he won.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It was an impressive display considering the limited time he was on the pitch and that should put the youngster in contention to start when Newport clash against Gillingham on Saturday.

The United academy star will certainly be buoyed by his contributions against Harrogate.

Newport have the opportunity to create a four-point gap between themselves and The Gills when they meet this weekend.

