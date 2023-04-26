Zlatan Ibrahimović suffers season ending injury at AC Milan

Former Manchester United forward, Zlatan Ibrahimović, has picked up a calf injury which see him ruled out for the rest of the season.

What’s more, it may be the injury that forces Zlatan to call time on his professional career altogether.

Having suffered a season plagued with more spells on the sidelines than off, the big Swede may feel this is the time to bow out of the game.

As reported by Italian media, the latest setback was picked up when warming up in the San Siro before a recent game.

At 41 years of age, Ibrahimović has defied logic to still be playing at the top level of European football.

Should Zlatan decide this is it for him, the curtain will be brought down on a truly remarkable career.

Having scored goals at every club and country he has performed in, all done in his own unique style, Ibra will be forever remembered in the game.

The deadly striker has won an incredible 33 trophies across his 25 year professional career, including a Europa League and League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

The only trophy missing from Zlatan’s cabinet is the Champions League which ironically, Milan have an extraordinary chance to win this season, with only fierce rivals Inter standing between them and the Istanbul final.

In 2016, Zlatan caused quite the stir when he arrived in Manchester, at 34 years of age question marks hung over his ability to cope with life in the Premier League.

There was no need to worry, the big man adapted just fine and enjoyed a fantastic season under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage in Manchester.

Born to play at the Theatre of Dreams, Zlatan helped fire United to Europa League and League Cup glory and left United fans wondering what might had been had he signed a few years earlier.

Unfortunately injuries hampered Ibra’s second season at United and he eventually moved to LA before signing for Milan, who he helped win the Serie A title last season.