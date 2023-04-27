Bruno Fernandes has travelled with the Man United squad ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash



Bruno Fernandes is expected to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

It is an important couple of weeks for the club who are edging closer to securing Champions League football for the next season.

Currently in fourth place, with two games in hand of teams below them, the team will be hoping that they can continue their good performances.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Fernandes was photographed by his wife with crutches and protective boot following the Brighton match on Sunday, meaning that he was a doubt for this week’s important fixture.

Erik ten Hag didn’t reveal much in his pre-match conference and didn’t provide a definite response to a question asking about the Portuguese international’s availability for tonight.

However, The Mirror are reporting that the midfielder has in fact travelled with the rest of the squad for the Premier League clash and that he “is expected to be fit” for the game.

Fernandes has been an important player for Ten Hag’s squad often captaining the side when Harry Maguire isn’t starting. He played a crucial role in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with the midfielder spotted coaching the players on pitch before the penalty shootout.

The 28-year-old has never missed a game due to injury in his professional career. However, he has been ill and missed a couple of games before. Fans were becoming increasingly worried with the possibility of Fernandes’ injury especially with the FA Cup final coming up in a couple of weeks.

Christian Eriksen recently returned from a couple of months out and is still trying to get that match sharpness back. Anthony Martial is in a similar position but has managed to contribute to a couple of goals since his return.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has also confirmed on Twitter that Fernandes has travelled with the squad.

Fernandes has travelled with the #mufc squad. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 27, 2023

The tweet says ‘Fernandes has travelled with the #mufc squad.’

It remains yet to be seen whether he will be fit for a starting position tonight or a role on the bench.

