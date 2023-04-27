Bruno Fernandes overcomes injury to impress for Man United in draw vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead this evening to draw against Tottenham Hotspur in London.

First-half goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils a comfortable lead heading into the break.

United, however, came out in the second period of the game to produce a lethargic performance that Tottenham were all too happy to capitalize on.

Pedro Porro halved the deficit just 11 minutes after the interval.

Son Heung-min restored parity in the 79th minute to ensure the North London outfit got a share of the points.

United had 17 shots at goal, compared to Tottenham’s 18 shots. Eight of United’s shots were on target – one more than Tottenham’s efforts that required David de Gea to swing into action.

The Red Devils had a 60% share of the ball to Tottenham’s 40%.

United made 592 passes with a pass accuracy of 86%. Ryan Mason’s men on the other hand made 383 passes with a success rate of 83%.

One of United’s decent performers was Bruno Fernandes. There were scares the Portuguese would miss the game after he was taken off at Wembley against Brighton.

This morning, The Peoples Person detailed that Fernandes was in fact fit and travelled with his teammates to London.

Fernandes registered 73 touches of the ball during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

He delivered 44 of the 54 passes he attempted – a pass accuracy of 81%. The United captain made three key passes.

Fernandes only managed to deliver one cross. He tried to ping seven long balls to his teammates. Only five reached their intended destinations.

The playmaker created two big chances and had a single shot on target to his name.

Fernandes blocked two shots, made one interception and one clearance. The United number eight missed one big chance when he hit the woodwork from close range.

He delved into seven ground duels and emerged on top four times. He failed to win any of his two challenges aerially.

Fernandes embarked on four dribbles and managed to come out on top twice. He capped his showing with an assist for Rashford’s goal.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The midfielder seemed far from injured or off the races – a huge boost and positive for Erik ten Hag, with his team still far from securing Champions League football and with an FA Cup final on the horizon.

