Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Bruno Fernandes starts for the Red Devils



Bruno Fernandes has recovered from a worrying foot injury and starts for Manchester United in tonight’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

His recovery continues his record of never having missed a game for United through injury.

In defence, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw once again form the centre back partnership, meaning there is no place for Harry Maguire, who is reported to be injured.

The makeshift partnership were superb against Brighton in the FA Cup semi final at Wembley on Sunday. Lindelof even crowned his man of the match performance with the winning spot kick to take United through to the final.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are right back and left back, respectively, and David de Gea continues in goal.

Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford start as the front three for United.

Anthony Martial is on the bench.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the double holding midfielders.

🚨 The team news is in — and @B_Fernandes8 starts for the Reds 👊 #MUFC || #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2023

Joining Martial on the bench are Jack Butland, Tyrell Malacia, Brandon Williams, Fred, Facul Pellistri, Marcel Sabitzer, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

Scott McTominay is still injured.

Alejandro Garnacho is back in light training but does not make the bench.

Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez are out for the season and Raphael Varane is a few weeks away from fitness.

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 8.15pm.