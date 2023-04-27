Erik ten Hag admits his team need more leaders in order to bounce back in big games



When it rains, it pours! This age-old adage has been particularly true for Manchester United this season, especially in big away games where the team ended up losing badly.

Fans will not like to remember the heavy losses suffered by United against Manchester City, Liverpool and more recently, Sevilla away from home.

The Red Devils started brightly in all games but as soon as the opposition start seizing the initiative or a mistake happens, the team seems to collapse and the eventual scoreline becomes one to forget.

Bouncing back in-game required

United have often times bounced straight back in the following game but why that theme is not followed in-game has been a point of concern.

The Liverpool and Sevilla collapses were perfect illustrations where the team started well but after the first goal went in, heads dropped and along with that the intensity.

Manager Erik ten Hag was asked about how he thinks he can change this recurring theme ahead of the crucial encounter against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutchman said that his side have come back from a goal down on numerous occasions this season but he also admitted that on certain days his team have tended to crumble.

“In some games, it was the case. But in many other games, we were composed and we managed the game and we won the game,” the Dutchman said during the pre-match press conference.

And regarding how to fix the problem going forward, the manager hinted at needing more leaders in the squad, something that he would like to fix going forward.

It was interesting to hear Ten Hag’s idea of a leader and it seemed like he is hinting at bringing in proven players who have succeeded at other clubs.

More leaders needed in the squad

”Definitely. But it is just be composed and just be calm, carry on and play your game. Stick to the plan, stick together and it’s about issues like this.

“I think we need some leaders, yeah, in such moments, who know how to deal and are ready that they have already proved it here, but also in other clubs, how to deal with it.

“In must not have as big of a problem in this moment. In some games, in certain occasions but I also have to emphasise in other situations where we dealt with it.”

While the manager has spoken of leaders here at United like club skipper Harry Maguire and David de Gea, it is clear to see that their leadership style is not something that Ten Hag is enamored with.

Having that winning mentality in the squad and having a personality who can motivate the team to do more has been sorely lacking in United’s transfer recruitment over the years and it seems the former Ajax coach wants to change that going forward.

Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are perfect examples of leaders who have proven their mettle in other leagues and for other high-profile sides. Signings of a similar ilk will certainly go down well at Old Trafford.

