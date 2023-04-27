Erik ten hag believes it was too easy for Tottenham Hotspur to score against Manchester United in 2-2 draw

Erik ten Hag was left frustrated after Manchester United drew 2-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in the high-octane Premier League clash.

United had the perfect first half, scoring two early goals, courtesy of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

In the second half, the performance levels dropped drastically and the hosts got back in the game.

The players looked lethargic and sloppy.

Ten Hag was clearly disappointed in his team and it could be seen in his post-match interview

“Some [MUFC players] thought 90% was enough.”

“We didn’t block the crosses or the shot, we didn’t squeeze out. It was so easy for them to score.”

“You could see the goal coming, I had the subs ready but it was too late.”

“Of course when you’re 2-0 up you are a little bit disappointed when you draw. It’s obvious. We had the chances for 3-1, but after this week 2-2 is a good draw.”

"We threw it away" "Man United were not that good over 90 minutes" Erik ten Hag shares his post-match thoughts

United are still in a good position to secure Champions League qualification next year.

However, Ten Hag will be worried about his side’s abysmal away record.

United need to strengthen key areas in the summer as squad depth is proving to be a big issue in matches.

Two quality midfielders are a must!