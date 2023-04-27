Erik ten Hag calls Bruno Fernandes “our captain” in glowing tribute



Erik ten Hag has called Bruno Fernandes “our captain” in a statement that will send shockwaves across the Manchester United fanbase.

Harry Maguire is the nominated United captain and Fernandes has stepped in when the England man has not played.

However, Ten Hag has always maintained that Maguire remains the captain.

Fernandes was doubtful for today’s game after sustaining a foot injury against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

A photo was posted by his wife on social media of him resting his foot on cushions, with braces and a protective boot nearby.

But the Portuguese has been named in tonight’s side, whilst the nominal captain, Maguire, has been mysteriously withdrawn due to an injury.

The manager was asked before the game whether Fernandes is ready and replied:

“Of course he’s ready, it’s Bruno Fernandes.

“He’s tough, he takes responsibility, he wants to play. He’s a big player for us and he makes a big impact in every game.

“He’s our captain, so we’re really happy.”

The significance of Ten Hag describing Bruno as “our captain” in this circumstance will come as a hammer blow to Maguire.

There is a definite implication of permanence in the statement.

Many reports have claimed that Maguire could be on the move this summer, with Newcastle United among those linked with an interest.

West Ham have also shown an interest in acquiring the services of the England man.