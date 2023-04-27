Erik ten Hag declares his stance on the possibility of signing Harry Kane for Man United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated his admiration for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

United are set to clash against Tottenham later today and with numerous reports indicating that Kane is Ten Hag’s number one transfer target when the summer transfer window opens, the Dutchman was bound to be asked about the 29-year-old.

With United looking to spend big on a striker, Kane is a legitimate option for the Red Devils.

Turbulence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the fact that Kane is set to become a free agent at the end of next season has given United an opening to swoop in for the England captain.

The other name high on United’s transfer wishlist for the striker position is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Ten Hag was questioned by reporters about Kane, what he admires about the goalscorer and whether he is in fact looking to add him to United’s ranks.

On what he likes about Kane, Ten Hag said, “First of all, the number of goals and also his key actions [that] come to a goal. Final passes as well.”

“He is just a great player. Great personality as well.”

When put to the task about the prospect of signing Kane and whether he would fit at Old Trafford, there was a glint in Ten Hag’s eye and the traces of a grin.

He replied, “I am preparing my team tomorrow for a game against Spurs. He is one of the players that we have to face of Spurs, so I don’t think about anything else.”

Later on during his presser, Ten Hag was asked about his pursuit of a number nine. He refused to be drawn into answering this, but nodded his head as if to agree it was a priority.

In his verbal answer, he deflected by saying that multiple positions need to be addressed and the ultimate goal is to improve and progress as a team.

