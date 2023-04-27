Erik ten Hag lauds “courageous” Jadon Sancho for his penalty vs. Brighton and Hove Albion



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised Jadon Sancho for his courage in stepping up and taking a penalty during his side’s Wembley trip on Sunday against Brighton.

After a goalless draw, the Red Devils won 7-6 on penalties to stage an all-Manchester final to be played at the national stadium on June 3.

One of United’s penalty-takers was Sancho. The English winger who is not enduring the best of seasons personally, made no mistake from six yards out as he emphatically buried his effort well beyond Robert Sanchez’s reach.

It was a poignant moment as it was Sancho’s first penalty since missing one in the Euro 2020 final against Italy in the same stadium.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters ahead of United’s game against Tottenham Hotspur and lauded Sancho for rising to the occasion.

The United boss declared that hopefully, Sancho’s contributions against the Seagulls help the player kick up a few notches so as to produce a strong finish to the season.

Ten Hag said, “We have seen in the season many times very good performances from Jadon [Sancho]”

“I think definitely, that moment on Sunday, it will strengthen him even more and give him more courage and belief.”

“I think you have to recognise it and reward it for stepping up on Sunday and it was such a good penalty.”

The Dutch coach added, “I think they [Sancho and Rashford] have stepped over the trauma [of missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final] and that’s very good because they have shown they have character and personality.”

Sancho did not start against Brighton. He came on as a substitute.

His performances during extra time at Wembley capped by the penalty kick may have put him in contention to start later today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Bruno Fernandes struggling to be fit for the game, there is also a chance for Sancho to start in the number 10 position in addition to one of his more usual wing roles.

