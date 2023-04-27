Fabrizio Romano: Man United remain in advanced negotiations over new contract for Alejandro Garnacho



Manchester United are closing in on a new contract for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Red Devils have been locked in negotiations over a new deal for the Argentine and according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, only a few minor details are left before an agreement is reached.

Garnacho’s current terms expire in 2024, although there is a willingness on both sides to extend the player’s stay at Old Trafford.

Back in February, The Peoples Person covered a report which relayed that image rights are the only thing holding up a deal from being fully signed and announced.

Garnacho’s new contract is expected to stretch until 2028.

The new pay package is expected to reflect the 18-year-old’s growing status within the team and in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Romano has now provided an update on the progress of the ongoing talks between the club and the player’s camp.

Romano indicates, “United want to sort out contracts of players such as David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, but they have also not forgotten about Alejandro Garnacho.”

“There is an option to extend his contract by a further year until 2025, this is 100% confirmed.”

“They remain in advanced negotiations over extending this contract even further, there are still one or two things to fix, but he’s very happy there and they are very happy with him.”

“So this is something United want to get done, for sure.”

That United are progressing well in talks for Garnacho’s new deal is good news for United fans, who also learned yesterday that the forward is inching closer to a return to action after six weeks on the sidelines with an injury.

