Fabrizio Romano says Mohammed Kudus’s dream is to play in the Premier League



Ajax star Mohammed Kudus’s dream is to play in the Premier League and there is interest from a number of clubs in England’s top flight.

Manchester United have been linked to Kudus in the past, with reports suggesting that Erik ten Hag is keen on a reunion with his former player.

The Ghanaian came close to moving to the Premier League last summer, with Everton coming close to securing his services.

A move never came to fruition as Ajax stood firm after losing Antony to United.

A few months ago, Kudus opened up on his failed move to Goodison Park and revealed that while he did not go on strike or refuse to train, it was disappointing nonetheless.

The Red Devils are in the market for forwards with Ten Hag looking to reinforce the attacking department.

United’s primary targets appear to be Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. There is an acceptance that deals for Kane and Osimhen could prove difficult to get over the line.

On top of commanding astronomic transfer fees, United would also need to bypass Tottenham’s Daniel Levy and Napoli’s Aurelio De Laurentiis – both tough negotiators who will not make it easy.

This allows the likes of Kudus to come into the frame.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is nothing concrete at the moment to suggest Kudus is destined for a switch to Old Trafford.

The player however harbours dreams of plying his trade in England.

Romano reports, “It looks like an open situation for Mohammed Kudus, things could happen with him this summer.”

“I’m not aware of anything concrete at this stage with Man United or Arsenal.”

“But he always had the dream to play in Premier League so the situation will be one to watch in the summer.”

The Ghanaian is enjoying a stellar personal campaign with Ajax. He has managed 11 goals and two assists in 26 Eredivisie appearances this season. As a backup signing, he would be a welcome addition.

