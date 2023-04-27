Fulham set to consider bids of over £50million for Manchester United target Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are through to their second knockout tournament final of the current campaign, after emerging victorious against Brighton during their FA Cup semifinal clash over the weekend.

The Red Devils now face a broken Tottenham Hotspur side later tonight, fresh from a 6-1 humiliating loss to Newcastle United, in a bid to consolidate their position in the race for top four.

With the Glazers finally on the verge of completing the sale of the club, times are looking bright for the red half of Manchester.

Following the takeover, United will be on the lookout for major reinforcements in the summer, and a number of names have been linked with the club in recent months.

One name that keeps popping up is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Cottagers for a reported £20million fee from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP last summer, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

He has flourished ever since for Marco Silva’s side, racking up 34 appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals.

‘Queque’ has made more tackles (119) than any other Premier League player this term, and his impressive performances have made a lot of top sides sit up and take notice.

According to a new report by Football Insider, Palhinha’s stint in South London could soon be drawing to a close, with Fulham set to consider bids in excess of £50million for their midfield destroyer this summer.

United are among a whole host of clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, who have been keeping a close eye on Palhinha and are known admirers of his style of play.

The Portuguese international remains one of Fulham’s highest earners, drawing a reported wage of around £50,000-a-week at Craven Cottage.

It will hardly prove to be a stumbling block for interested suitors and Palhinha is likely to have his wages doubled, even tripled, if the right move materialises.

United require a back-up option for Casemiro and Palhinha could certainly do a job for the Red Devils in said role.

The Brazilian international remains United’s only true option in defensive midfield, and his absence from proceedings this term have often coincided with chaotic spells of form.

Palhinha would be the ideal candidate to step in for the three-time Champions League winners whenever required, giving United the kind of squad depth they require to truly kick-start the Erik ten Hag revolution at Old Trafford.

