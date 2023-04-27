Luke Shaw continues to show his dominance in central defence during draw vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in what can only be described as a disappointing result for the Red Devils.

United led by two goals during the break, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford finding the back of the net.

However, a similar problem reared its ugly head again – the team’s inability to muster complete performances.

United were poor in the second period and allowed Tottenham to come back into it. Goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min were enough to cancel out United’s advantage.

The result has left Erik ten Hag’s side in fourth position, two points below Newcastle who easily dispatched Everton by four goals to one.

The Magpies have played a game more.

Tottenham are currently in fifth position, six points adrift of United. The Reds have two games in hand on Tottenham.

In Harry Maguire‘s absence due to injury, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof were tasked with forming the centre-back pairing yet again, as they did against Brighton at Wembley.

Shaw made one clearance and blocked as many shots during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The England international made three crucial interceptions and successfully tackled on one occasion.

Shaw delved into four ground duels and won two of them. Aerially, the United number 23 was dominant. He was required to contest three challenges in the air – He came out on top in all three instances.

Shaw had an astronomic 108 touches of the ball to his name. He registered a pass accuracy of 93% and made one key pass.

The 27-year-old tried to ping four balls to his teammates. Three found their intended targets.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

For Ten Hag and United fans, the biggest positive from Shaw’s performance is that he’s growing in stature at centre-back. Amidst a biting injury crisis, Shaw is proving to be a clutch solution.

