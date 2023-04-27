Manchester United and Manchester City set to face-off for Brentford star Aaron Hickey



It has been a long season for Manchester United with progress deep into all three knockout tournaments coupled with the intense top-four race in the Premier League.

Along the way, manager Erik ten Hag has had to deal with tons of injuries and loss of form for certain players and has been forced to tweak his system many-a-times.

The Dutch manager seems to like his players to be versatile and that has proved particularly effective in defence as certain full-backs and defenders have been forced to swap sides.

United need a versatile defender in the summer

Diogo Dalot is excelling recently as a left-back while Tyrell Malacia has played on the right hand side of defence. Even in central defence, Victor Lindelof has played both as a right centre-back and the left.

In case rumours regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s departure ahead of next season come to pass, the Dutch boss will be eager to bring in a versatile presence in defence.

The rumour mill seems to suggest former protégé Jurrien Timber could be the ideal addition in that case but a surprising name has entered the fray.

According to Football Insider, Brentford’s versatile full-back Aaron Hickey is being monitored by both Manchester clubs with a view of buying him in the summer.

“Man City have sent scouts to watch Brentford star Aaron Hickey this season. Manchester rivals Man United have also been scouting Hickey and both clubs are interested in signing the defender this summer,” the report stated.

It is easy to see why the 20-year-old is so highly-rated. The Scot has already played in three different leagues — Scottish Premier League, Serie A and now the Premier League and has excelled everywhere.

The Scottish international can play both on the right and left of the defence and has also doubled up as a right midfielder or left midfielder on occasion.

Hickey’s versatility & impact for his age is impressive

That is not all as he can also play in the heart of defence and as the defensive pivot in midfield. That is exactly why the Bees forked out an initial £14million that could rise to £18m with add-ons for the highly-rated youngster from Bologna.

Hickey has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season with 18 of them coming from the start. He has mainly operated on the right side of defence for Thomas Frank’s team.

He has been capped nine times for his national team by Steve Clarke and has managed to usurp both Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney in those games.

In past interviews, Frank has suggested that the versatile star has a “fantastic future” ahead of him and he could definitely play for the big guns in the future. That prediction could well ring true next season.

