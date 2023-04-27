Manchester United interested in two Atalanta starlets – Rasmus Hojlund and Giorgio Scalvini



After a disastrous start, the current season has the potential to become one of the best in recent years with Manchester United having the chance to cement a top-four finish in the Premier League and add an FA Cup title to the already-conquered Carabao Cup.

Manager Erik ten Hag has literally performed miracles at times despite the tools he has been given and the Dutchman will be keen to add more quality ahead of next season.

The former Ajax coach will be aware of the rise in expectations next season and for further silverware to arrive and the club’s trajectory to keep rising, a striker and a centre-back are equally important.

Lack of a ruthless finisher has meant United are the second-lowest goalscorers among the top-ten sides in the league while despite obvious improvement, the Red Devils have still conceded too many especially away from home.

United’s complicated striker search

Among forward additions, the 20-time English league champions are eyeing Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A leading scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

But the Reds are aware of how difficult both clubs are when it comes to negotiations and thus have kept multiple backup options ready.

Rasmus Højlund is among the youngest shining lights in Europe this season and he is one of the contenders should a move for the aforementioned duo not pan out.

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals in 16 league starts for Atalanta following his summer move from Sturm Graz and his five goals in Denmark colours have captured the attention of Europe’s elites.

“I haven’t seen so many strikers as good as Hojlund at 20. He can improve a lot, he’s great. Top European clubs are always attentive to this kind of top talents. There could be some huge bid for him that would be impossible to reject for us,” Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini had said recently.

He is not the only Atalanta starlet being tracked by the Red Devils. According to 90min, young defender Giorgio Scalvini is also being regularly monitored.

Young Italy international defender being monitored

“Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs who retain an interest in Atalanta starlets Rasmus Hojlund and Giorgio Scalvini.

“Hojlund has been one of the breakout stars of the 2022/23 Serie A season. However, Hojlund isn’t the only Atalanta player attracting interest from across Europe.

“Football Manager 2023 wonderkid Scalvini, who 90min understands has been closely watched by Man Utd, Man City, and Liverpool in recent months,” the report went on to mention.

The 19-year-old is already a full Italy international and has managed 27 appearances across all competitions in which he has garnered two goals.

Even more impressive is the fact that he can also play as a defensive midfielder, a position in which he has also scored from. Ten Hag certainly likes a versatile profile.

The young centre-back is valued a €30million according to Transfermarkt while his striker teammate can fetch Atalanta a minimum of €35million.

