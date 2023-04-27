Match report: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United

Manchester United have thrown away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds went in at half time with a comfortable lead over their rivals after Sancho and Rashford both found the target in the first 45.

Spurs pulled one back ten minutes into the second half via Porro before Son equalised with 11 minutes left on the clock.

The game began brightly. An early run from Rashford was deemed to be offside and from the free-kick, Tottenham were able to unleash Son down the right, but luckily the pass into Kane was cut out.

Though Spurs looked bright in the early stages after their 6-1 defeat at the weekend, it was United who made the breakthrough in the seventh minute.

Rashford made a good run to the edge of the area before finding Sancho, he took a touch and slotted it into the far bottom corner.

Spurs looked a bit sluggish and United capitalised on that at the first time of asking.

Sancho was threatening again. He had a shot blocked, the ball falling kindly back to him and his second shot took a deflection. It had the keeper beaten but was headed off the line by a Spurs defender.

A chance for Fernandes was blocked, deflecting out for a corner.

A rare chance for Spurs as Richarlison burst forward but instead of taking on the shot himself he tried to square it but was cut out by Shaw.

The resulting corner was a good delivery, finding the head of Perisic by the near post and forced a fabulous save from De Gea.

Richarlison was the brightest spark for Tottenham but United were still playing the better football and their patient build up play was lovely to watch.

Fernandes picked out Rashford with a beautiful ball but it was good goalkeeping from Forster who came out early and made himself big. Rashford’s shot was on target but well saved.

Spurs found Perisic in space, unchallenged he got a shot off but it was well saved by De Gea and United had a chance to counter. The ball found its way to Fernandes, who took a couple of touches but saw the run of Rashford. The long ball was accurate and accompanied by two defenders he burst forward, smashing it past the keeper.

The Spurs fans booed at half-time but their team came out fighting in the second half.

Perisic found Kane whose shot was blocked but it fell to Pedro Porro who finished it well. The fans came to life and the momentum was with the hosts now.

Or was it? Fernandes weaved between the defenders and all he had to do was smash it past Forster but he smashed it at the crossbar instead. Wan-Bissaka headed the rebound wide.

Spurs launched another attack and Kane picked out Son who was in space, but his first time shot was wide.

They had chance after chance but luckily all were off target! United just had to hold on and see out this spell.

But United again threw away a two goal lead! Kane and Son linked up to level things up.

All the momentum was with Spurs. Rashford tried to fashion a chance but his long range volley was over the bar.

In the 93rd minute a chance came for Casemiro as the cross came in from Shaw, but it was headed over the bar.

It was a disappointing result for Ten Hag’s men again after a dominant first half, to throw away that lead felt like a loss.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka (Malacia 71), Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 61), Antony (Weghorst 71), Fernandes, Sancho (Martial 61), Rashford