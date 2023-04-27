Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Man United

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6 – Did everything well in the first half, including his normally dodgy distribution. Couldn’t do anything about the first goal as there was a Spurs player on the line, goal should not have stood as a result. But the second goal came from his poor clearance, so no change there.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Poor going forward and lost concentration just before United’s second, leaving a huge gap for his teammates to cover and jogging back as if it had nothing to do with him. Around 65th minute switched off again when Son nearly scored. Rightly subbed.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Another decent outing from the rejuvenated Lindelof. Walked an offside tightrope toward the end.

Luke Shaw 8 – Shaw is becoming a really top class centre back. Another great showing.

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – Quiet game, but did OK.

Casemiro 5 – Looks a bit off the pace at the moment.

Christian Eriksen 7 – Eyes in the back of his head. Some sublime metronomic passing from midfield.

Antony 4.5 – Poor. Predictable and ponderous. Rightly subbed.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Was everywhere and provided a superb assist for Rashford’s goal. So unlucky not to score when he hit the bar.

Jadon Sancho 8 – Great goal early on and had a good game. Surprised he was subbed over Antony.

Marcus Rashford 8.5 – Fast, strong, dangerous, deadly. Great performance. Goal and assist and could have been more.

Substitutes:

Fred 5.5 – Not even good by Fred’s standards.

Anthony Martial 6 – Showed a couple of glimpses but didn’t get enough ball.

Tyrell Malacia 5 – Poor judgement on the second goal. Should not have allowed Kane that yard.

Wout Weghorst 6 – Did OK.