Alejandro Garnacho signs new Manchester United contract



Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new contract at Manchester United.

The new deal will last until 2028, providing United with five more years of the young star’s services.

Alejandro Garnacho has committed his future to #MUFC, signing a new deal until 2028 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/sLdwyOZMux — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 28, 2023

In a club statement, Garnacho said:

“When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest.

“I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way. We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions.

“The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful. I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

Director of football John Murtough said:

“This new long-term contract reflects our confidence in him to continue his exciting development under the guidance of Erik and his staff. Alejandro has huge potential, and we are all looking forward to working with him to ensure he can fulfil his ambitions here at Manchester United in the coming years.”

It comes as excellent news for United, especially on the back of stories this week that there was a rift between player and club over whether he would be allowed to play for Argentina in the U20s World Cup, which overlaps with the end of United’s domestic season. Ten Hag confirmed on Friday that the club would not release him.

Garnacho should be back in action soon, with Ten Hag also saying the 20 year old was back in training following an ankle injury.

The young Argentine has undoubtedly been United’s breakthrough player this season and fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of watching this immense talent develop in a United shirt.