Erik ten Hag confirms Alejandro Garnacho is back in team training ahead of Aston Villa clash



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Alejandro Garnacho has returned to team training ahead of the Red Devils’ clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Garnacho last played a game for United in March when he had to be taken off after sustaining an injury during United’s goalless draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

In that time, Garnacho has missed 10 games for the Red Devils.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which detailed that the Argentine is set to have a place on the bench when United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was asked about Garnacho’s fitness and the player’s imminent return to competitive action.

The United boss told reporters, “Yes [he is closer to being back].”

“He will return tomorrow [Friday] in the team training part and then we have to see when he can return totally in the team training and then back into games.”

In other good news, United have confirmed that Garnacho has signed a new contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028.

The Red Devils have been locked in negotiations with Garnacho and his camp for a number of months and now a breakthrough has been reached.

It was extremely important for United to tie down the highly-talented youngster who is rapidly growing in stature within the first team.

Alongside Garnacho, Harry Maguire is also likely to be back for Sunday’s clash. The United skipper was absent from Thursday’s squad that travelled to London to play Tottenham Hotspur after picking up a small injury.

Tom Heaton and Scott McTominay are still in recovery and will not be available for selection.

As United face Aston Villa, there is no room for mistakes, especially after the draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Unai Emery’s men are on an upward trajectory and they themselves are targetting European football next season.

