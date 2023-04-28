Former Man United defender Marcos Rojo makes scathing Harry Maguire remarks



Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has admitted that he fell out with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and left Old Trafford as a result of Harry Maguire being picked to start over him.

The current Boca Juniors star spent a portion of the 2019/20 season alongside Maguire after United broke the bank to sign the Englishman from Leicester City.

Rojo made just one Premier League start in the 2019/20 campaign under Solskjaer.

The swashbuckling star left United in 2021 after a seven-year spell in England. He failed to break into Solskjaer’s plans as the Norwegian coach continuously deployed the inconsistent Maguire.

Fast forward to Erik ten Hag’s arrival at the beginning of this season, and Maguire has been relegated to a bit-part role under the current United boss.

Ten Hag has shown a clear preference for a centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

At times, even with Maguire fit and available, Ten Hag has opted to deploy Luke Shaw, naturally a left-back, in the centre-back position ahead of the United skipper.

Victor Lindelof is enjoying a rebirth and a revival of fortunes at United, which has only pushed Maguire further below the pecking order.

Maguire’s woes at United will be compounded by the fact that Ten Hag referred to Bruno Fernandes as “our captain” in a glowing tribute to the Portuguese playmaker before the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rojo spoke to TyC Sports recently and revealed that he got into an altercation with Solskjaer over the latter’s continued use of Maguire despite the England man constantly making costly mistakes at the back.

Rojo said, “In 2019 I was playing in the Europa League, but I was really angry with the Manchester coach [Solskjaer].”

“He was putting Maguire [in the team] instead of me, who thank god finally they took him out from the starting line-up for Licha [Lisandro] Martinez.”

Rojo narrated, “One day I went to Solskjaer’s office to tell him to let me leave for the other club or put [me] in the starting line-up. But he told me that Maguire had to play because of the money they paid for him.”

“He [Maguire] was making huge mistakes already and I told Solskjaer: Son of a b—h let me play because this guy is making huge mistakes every week.”

Maguire has made just seven league appearances for the Red Devils this season. Amidst reports that he is set for a summer exit with Ten Hag not convinced by him, United could finally say goodbye to a player who has just never really found his feet at England’s biggest club.

