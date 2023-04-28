Jadon Sancho eyeing loan to Borussia Dortmund to rediscover old form



Not many Manchester United fans would have thought that after chasing their dream player for over two seasons and finally getting him for £73million, things would turn out so different.

Jadon Sancho, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2021, was expected to be the missing piece in attack and propel the Red Devils to a major trophy.

But alas, three different managers in the space of one season and a broken squad was not the best way to begin his comeback in England.

Sancho has not had the best of times since United move

But during pre-season under Erik ten Hag and in the early stretches of the current Premier League season, the 23-year-old showed exactly why Europe’s elites were after him not too long ago.

But since then a mixture of physical and mental issues threatened to derail his season and even after coming back, he has not been the same force he used to be during his days as a Borussia Dortmund player.

The England international has six goals and two assists in 33 appearances across all competitions but he could be doing a lot more, as insinuated by Ten Hag during the pre-match press conference ahead of the tie against Aston Villa.

Despite his goal against Tottenham, Sancho is yet to reach the same heights and looks timid, preferring to go back instead of forward or choosing the safer option and even hesitating when presented with a shooting chance.

The United manager has so far showed faith and patience in the English winger but it will soon reach breaking point and a solution has to be reached.

According to German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung, that solution could involve the former Manchester City star heading back to familiar shores in order to build up his confidence.

The report claims that the left winger is desperate to return to Dortmund “sooner rather than later” on a temporary basis.

Dortmund return could be the spark to rediscovering old form

“Sancho has now ended up completely offside in Manchester and, according to reports, would rather return to BVB today rather than tomorrow, on loan.”

Unless Ten Hag gets him firing yet again, this could prove to be an effective short-term solution. With Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford on the left and Antony and Amad Diallo on the right, Sancho could be loaned out next season.

A season away from spotlight could do Sancho a world of good and United would be the ultimate benefactors.

The London-born star is too valuable for both club and country to give up on but he needs to apply himself more and the Bundesliga could be the place where he rediscovers himself again.

